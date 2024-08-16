GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo announces teams for upcoming top four Competition

Kudjoe Fianoo, the president of GHALCA, has shared insights regarding the forthcoming top four competition.

In a discussion with Peace FM, as reported by Footballghana.com, Fianoo indicated that the FA Cup champions, Nsoatreman, and the winners of the Ghana Premier League, Samartex, will not be participating due to their commitments in African tournaments. Instead, the competition will feature Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Nations FC, and Medeama SC.



"This year, we are organizing an off-season GHALCA competition because certain factors disrupted our initial plans, preventing us from establishing the traditional top four. However, we have a commitment to hold this competition among our members at the conclusion of each league season," he stated.

"Indeed, we intended to conduct a top four tournament, but our schedule and the timeline provided by the GFA conflicted with the CAF competitions, which resulted in the FA Cup and league champions being unable to participate.



"As a result, we selected the next four teams during our discussions with the clubs, and Bechem, Chelsea, Nations, and Medeama will be involved. Kotoko was also expected to participate, but they informed us that they have made arrangements for their off-season training and will not be able to join," he further explained.