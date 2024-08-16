GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo rallies Ghana behind Samartex and Nsoatreman for CAF campaigns

Kudjoe Fianoo, the president of GHALCA, has conveyed an inspiring message of encouragement to the Ghanaian clubs Samartex and Nsoatreman as they gear up for their respective campaigns in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Samartex, the current champions of the Ghana Premier League, are set to compete against Victoria United Limbe, while Nsoatreman FC, the winners of the FA Cup, will face Elect-Sport FC.



Fianoo underscored the unity of all Ghanaians in support of these clubs and urged for collective prayers and encouragement. He reminded the teams of their potential and the pride they can instill in Ghanaian football.



"We want to convey a message that all Ghanaians stand behind them, praying for their success, and we also want to remind them of the remarkable achievements of Dreams FC in their inaugural campaign, which brought joy to Ghanaians. They possess the capability," he stated during an interview with Peace FM, as reported by Ghanaweb.

"What Dreams accomplished gives us confidence that these teams can achieve even more, as winning the league and the FA Cup in Ghana is a significant feat. We urge Ghanaians to unite in prayer for their success, as any advancement they make will contribute positively to Ghanaian football.



"They may be representing Samartex or Nsoatreman, but it is Ghana that is on the global stage. We wish them the very best, as we believe in their abilities and trust that they will make Ghanaians proud."