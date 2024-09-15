GPL 2024/25: Buoyant Heart of Lions host dispirited Hearts of Oak

Bashir Hayford guided Hearts of Lions to a 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in week 18 of the GPL

Source: Ghanasoccernet

There is a palpable sense of doubt among Hearts supporters, and it's understandable. During the season's opening weekend, Hearts appeared disorganized and vulnerable.

There is a palpable sense of doubt among Hearts supporters, and it's understandable. During the season's opening weekend, Hearts appeared disorganized and vulnerable. The team lacked cohesion, resorting to repetitive and ineffective passing. There was a noticeable absence of off-the-ball movement and coordinated pressing.





Read full article