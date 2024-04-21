GPL: Alex Aso’s solitary strike gives Gold Stars victory over Aduana Stars

Bibiani Goldstars secure 1-0 win over Aduana Stars

In the Ghana Premier League match between Bibiani Gold Stars and Aduana Stars, talented forward Alex Aso proved to be the difference maker as he scored the only goal of the game.

The match, which took place in Bibiani, showcased moments of promise for both teams but ultimately saw wasted opportunities.



Aso seized his chance late in the first half and found the back of the net, giving Gold Stars the lead.

Despite Aduana Stars dominating the second half, they were unable to find an equalizer and suffered a 1-0 defeat.



As a result, Gold Stars climbed to 8th place in the league table while Aduana Stars maintained their position at 3rd.