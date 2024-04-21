GPL: Heart of Lions secure 3-0 over Nations FC

Lions are still in the relegation zone despite their victory over Nations FC

Lions capitalized on their home advantage by convincingly defeating Nations FC during matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The Lions put on a remarkable display to secure a resounding win against the high-flying Nations FC.



Displaying great resilience, the home team triumphed over the Abrankese-based club with a 3-0 victory at the Kpando Stadium, bouncing back from their previous defeat against Aduana Stars.



Taking the lead early in the game, Mohaison Mahmoud scored the opening goal just ten minutes into the match.



Coach Bashir Hayford's team maintained their lead throughout the thrilling encounter, heading into halftime with the advantage.

Adding two more goals, Lions comfortably defeated Nations FC, who have been impressive in their debut season in the Ghana Premier League.



Akwasi Bentil Duah extended Lions' lead with a goal in the 65th minute, while Nana Kwame Oppong sealed the victory in injury time.



Despite the loss, Nations FC holds onto the second position in the Ghana Premier League standings with 44 points from 27 matches.



Lions, despite their victory over Nations FC, are still in the relegation zone, sitting in 17th place on the league table with 28 points.