GPL: Nations FC secure 1-0 over Accra Lions

Nations FC narrowed the distance between them and league leaders Samartex at the summit of the standings by defeating Accra Lions on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League, thus returning to their winning form.

Barimah Baah's goal in the first half secured victory for the home team, marking their second triumph over the Accra-based club and ending their five-game winless streak.



Despite Accra Lions starting the game strongly and controlling the early exchanges, they failed to capitalize on their opportunities, with Yahya Mohammed missing the best chance in the first half.



As the match progressed, the hosts gradually gained momentum and dominated the final 15 minutes of the opening period. Just before halftime, Baah's persistence paid off as he scored the decisive goal, tapping the ball into the net after Andrew Owusu had initially saved his shot.

In the second half, Accra Lions attempted to mount a comeback but were met with strong resistance from Nations FC.



The Kumasi-based team, backed by their passionate supporters at Abranksese, remained solid defensively and offered little in terms of attacking threat.



With this victory, Nations FC have reduced the gap to league leaders Samartex to four points.