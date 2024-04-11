GPL: Real Tamale United secure 1-0 win over Nations FC

Real Tamale United football team

Nations FC's aspirations of narrowing the distance with FC Samartex were shattered as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against bottom-placed Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Center in Nalerigu.

Mohammed Iddris netted the sole goal during the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League match week 25 encounter on Wednesday.



Despite securing the victory and three crucial points, Real Tamale United remains at the bottom of the league standings, tied with Heart of Lions at 25 points.



On the other hand, Nations FC missed a chance to reduce the gap with leaders Samartex, who settled for a 1-1 draw against Legon Cities. Nations FC now trails by three points, maintaining their 43-point tally.

The first half of the game in the North East Region ended goalless, but Mohammed Iddris changed the scenario by scoring six minutes into the second half.



Real Tamale United managed to maintain their lead and clinch a 1-0 victory as no more goals were scored. Real Tamale United is scheduled to face Bechem United away, while Nations FC will host Bofoakwa Tano during the upcoming weekend.