GPL: Real Tamale United secures 1-0 victory over Accra Lions

Real Tamale United football team

Real Tamale United secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Accra Lions at the Golden City Park in Berekum during a clash in match week 23 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Northern Blues ended a six-game winless streak with this victory, playing their last match away from their home ground due to a club ban and the poor condition of the Tamale Stadium.



Accra Lions suffered their first defeat after three consecutive wins, during which they scored a total of nine goals.



Despite the win, Real Tamale United remains at the bottom of the league with 22 points, while Accra Lions are in 12th place with 30 points.

Real Tamale United took the lead in the 31st minute through Mohammed Alhassan Munkuyeli's penalty kick.



The match ended with no further goals, resulting in a 1-0 win for the hosts.



In the upcoming match week 24, Real Tamale United will face Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, while Accra Lions will play against Bofoakwa Tano at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.