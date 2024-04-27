GPL fixture between Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions moved to May 1

The clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions has been rescheduled.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 27, but has been rescheduled.



In a notice sent to the clubs, it has been announced that the match will now take place on Wednesday, May 1.

Accra Lions issued a statement apologizing for any inconvenience caused and informing supporters that their tickets for the rescheduled fixture will still be valid.



The Ghana FA communicated this fixture change to all stakeholders on Friday afternoon.