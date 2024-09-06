Gallagher respects Chelsea despite messy exit

Conor Gallagher

Source: ESPN

Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher expressed that he has only fond memories of his time at the club, despite a challenging departure during the summer transfer window. In August, Gallagher joined Atlético Madrid after rejecting three proposals for a two-year contract extension, which included an option for an additional year, while several of his teammates received significantly longer extensions.





