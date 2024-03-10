Garnacho makes Manchester United history in victory against Everton

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after winning United’s first penalty

Alejandro Garnacho has etched his name into the annals of Manchester United's history with an outstanding display against Everton.

The young talent stole the spotlight during United's 2-0 victory over the Toffees in the Premier League.



Eager to bounce back from their disheartening 3-1 loss to Manchester City, the Red Devils were determined to secure a positive result in their clash against Everton at Old Trafford. It was crucial for them to achieve their goal of finishing in the top four by the season's end.



Despite Everton proving to be a formidable opponent, Garnacho proved to be a constant menace in the attacking third. His relentless pressing paid dividends in the 12th minute when he was fouled by James Tarkowski, earning his team a penalty.



Captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up and calmly converted the spot kick, with Garnacho winning another penalty later in the first half, which was expertly dispatched by Marcus Rashford.

Remarkably, there was a third appeal for a penalty after Garnacho's cross struck the arm of Vitaly Mykolenko, but the referee chose to let play continue.



Garnacho's pivotal role in winning two penalties for United has made him the first player in the club's history to achieve such a feat.



Following this victory, the Red Devils currently occupy the sixth position in the Premier League table, accumulating 47 points.