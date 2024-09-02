Gauff's US Open title defence ended by Navarro

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam singles title in New York last year

Defending champion Coco Gauff’s US Open campaign ended abruptly as she lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to Emma Navarro.

Gauff struggled with 19 double faults, including 11 in the final set, which contributed to Navarro’s victory.



This result halts Gauff’s bid to be the first woman to defend the title since Serena Williams in 2014.

Navarro, who had previously beaten Gauff at Wimbledon, will now face Paula Badosa in the quarter-finals.



Navarro’s win elevates her to the top 10 and marks her second consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final appearance.



