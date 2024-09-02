Gauff's US Open title defence ended by Navarro

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam singles title in New York last year

Source: BBC

Coco Gauff's attempt to defend her US Open title has come to an end following her defeat to Emma Navarro in the fourth round in New York.

The third-seeded Gauff delivered an inconsistent performance, ultimately losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to her fellow American and 13th seed, Navarro.



Gauff recorded a total of 19 double faults, with 11 occurring in the third set alone, including three in the final game, which allowed Navarro to secure her victory.

Navarro expressed her excitement, stating, "I lost in the first round the last two years and now to be making the quarter-finals is pretty insane."



