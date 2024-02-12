George Boateng speaks on Black Stars' disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign

George Boateng

Source: Football Ghana

Former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng has opened up on the Black Stars disastrous 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Ghana bowed out at group stage after failing to win any of their group games. The West Africa powerhouse drew two games and suffered a defeat against, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.



The West Africa powerhouse has now failed to progress to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece having last exited at group stage during AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.



The Ghana FA severed ties with head coach Chris Hughton and the entire technical team of the Black Stars including George Boateng after AFCON humiliation.

Reacting to the Black Stars early AFCON exit, Boateng said, “It was difficult to deal with the fact that, you didn’t progress to the next stage but it’s football, all you can do as coaching staff is accept responsibility of it, evaluate what went wrong together with the FA and players to help ourselves to make sure that next time when we do get another opportunity, we learn from it”



Meanwhile, the GFA are in the market searching for a new coach for the Black Stars.



Ivory Coast triumphed over the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade Olympic Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan to lift their third continental title. They came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 to clinch the title on home soil on Sunday night.