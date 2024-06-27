Georgia shock Portugal to reach first knockouts

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Source: BBC

Georgia made history by reaching their first major tournament knockout stage with a 2-0 victory over Portugal at Euro 2024.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored early, setting the tone for the match. Georgia defended resolutely, capitalizing on their few chances. Georges Mikautadze's penalty in the second half secured the win.



Portugal dominated possession but struggled to create clear opportunities, with Cristiano Ronaldo lacking effective service. Georgia's disciplined defense frustrated the Group F winners.

This win marks the biggest upset in Euros history based on FIFA rankings. Georgia will face Spain in the last 16, while Portugal will play Slovenia.



