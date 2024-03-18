GhIPSS CEO receives lifetime achievement award at Ghana Fintech Awards

Mr. Archie Hesse (left) receiving his award

Mr. Archie Hesse, the Chief Executive of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Ltd. (GhIPSS), was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the digitalisation of payments and financial inclusion at the Ghana Fintech Awards 2023 held in Accra. The prestigious award, organised by the Ghana Fintech Association, aimed to recognise Mr. Hesse’s pivotal role in modernising payments in Ghana.

The Ghana Fintech Awards is an annual event dedicated to acknowledging the achievements of financial technology (Fintech) companies and banking institutions. It celebrates individuals and companies that have excelled in building competitive and sustainable ventures within the rapidly-evolving financial landscape.



Mr. Hesse’s journey with GhIPSS began 17 years ago, when he joined as the General Manager overseeing Projects and Business Development. His leadership led to his subsequent promotion to the position of Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of the first CEO.



Under Mr. Hesse’s guidance, GhIPSS has spearheaded the introduction of numerous electronic payment products, many of which were pioneering initiatives in Africa. His groundbreaking contributions were, therefore, recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious ceremony.

Mr. Hesse and GhIPSS have received numerous accolades, both domestically and internationally. His wealth of expertise and experience has positioned him as a sought-after figure across Africa and beyond. In recent years, he has been actively advising several governments on enhancing electronic payment systems in their respective countries.



Reflecting on the award, Mr. Hesse attributed the successes achieved to the hard work and dedication of the GhIPSS team, along with effective collaboration from stakeholders. He emphasised the importance of continued support from stakeholders to facilitate Ghana’s complete transition to an electronic payment ecosystem, where digital payments become the norm.



The Ghana Fintech Awards also recognised various Fintechs, financial institutions and individuals for their noteworthy contributions to the industry.