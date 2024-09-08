Ghana 0-1 Angola: Abdul Mumin would have cleared the ball easily if the pitch was good - Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Source: Footballghana

Former Ghanaian international Laryea Kingston has come to the aid of Abdul Mumin following a misjudged clearance that resulted in the only goal during Ghana's 1-0 loss to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Rayo Vallecano defender struggled to clear the ball, which fell to Milson, who scored in the 93rd minute, securing a victory for the Palancas Negras at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Kingston weighed in on the ongoing discussion about the pitch's impact on the goal, suggesting that a better playing surface would have made the clearance easier for Mumin.



