Ghana Association of bankers clarifies charges on personal transfers

John Awuah speaking

John Awuah, the President of the Ghana Association of Bankers, has shed light on the fees associated with personal transfers, attributing them to discrepancies in Ghana card details between Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts and bank accounts.

Explaining the situation, Awuah pointed out that when the information registered on a MoMo account does not align with that on a bank account, the system interprets it as distinct individuals, resulting in applicable charges.



Awuah disclosed the existence of a reversal system for these charges. However, he clarified that the reversal process is not automatic or immediate, indicating that customers might experience delays or need to take additional steps for the fees to be overturned.

“The situation we have observed is we have some of these customers who have updated their bank records with their Ghana card. Unfortunately, the details that they have on the Ghana card that they presented to the bank are different from the name combination on their telco wallet. The Ghana validation combines both your name and the ID on your card. So the system that does that authentication and if it cannot verify that you are the same person who owns an account at Bank B then you are likely to have a charge which is a charge that should be reversed,” he said.



Awuah emphasised that banks had not introduced any new charges for personal transfers, stating, “No bank has introduced any new charge. As far as we are concerned, any new charge (comes with) notification to their customers or a charge which is not so properly advertised in their banking premises, on their websites, and other platforms.”