Ghana Commodity Exchange and Association of Ghana Industries join forces to boost agricultural markets

Tucci Ivowi and Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana Commodity Exchange have recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster the agricultural sector, aiming to increase liquidity in commodity markets and improve price discovery.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to establish a commercial project that fosters food security, nutrition, and a platform for trading designated agricultural commodities.



The agreement also endeavors to enhance existing value chains by connecting production to lucrative markets, empowering farmers in negotiations, ensuring trade integrity and transparency, and minimizing default risks.



Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, President of the AGI, emphasized the significance of this partnership for the entire agricultural value chain, highlighting its potential impact on macroeconomic fundamentals. He expressed confidence that with dedication and transparency, the collaboration would generate wealth for both farmers and the business community.



Tucci Ivowi, CEO of the Ghana Commodity Exchange, emphasized the critical role of agriculture in national industrialization, affirming the commitment of the private sector to collaborate in boosting the agricultural industry. She expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and underscored the importance of starting with agricultural commodities.

Mrs. Ivowi revealed plans to commence trading with maize and soya beans, with intentions to expand to other crops once adequate storage facilities are available. She also mentioned the Exchange's exploration of other commodities beyond agriculture, such as metals and minerals, in the medium term.



In addition to warehouses, Mrs. Ivowi highlighted the need for interventions in transportation and logistics to facilitate the smooth movement of produce from farm gates to end clients.



Mr. William Agyei-Manu, Chairman of the Agribusiness sector of AGI, reiterated the partnership's alignment with government projects such as the commercialization of agriculture. He stressed the aim to ensure year-round availability of raw materials for industry processing, thereby reducing imports, creating jobs, and streamlining agricultural commodity marketing.