Ghana E-Sports Federation receives official license from NSA

National Sports Authority (NSA)

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has formally authorized the Ghana E-Sports Federation to serve as the sole regulatory body for electronic gaming in Ghana, marking a significant milestone for the burgeoning e-sports scene in the country.

Following a meticulous process involving review and documentation, the E-Sports Federation has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing all aspects of electronic gaming sports nationwide.



This strategic collaboration between the NSA and the E-Sports Federation aims to identify and nurture young talent passionate about electronic gaming, providing them with a structured platform to excel and contribute to the growth of sports in Ghana.



In February 2024, Igor Boumekpo, President of the E-Sports Federation, engaged in discussions with the NSA, presenting comprehensive plans and objectives aimed at enhancing the landscape of e-sports across Ghana.

While the federation had outlined its plans several months earlier, the NSA conducted thorough evaluations before granting approval, ensuring alignment with established standards and objectives.



The E-Sports Federation Ghana has already demonstrated its commitment to developing the local gaming community through various initiatives, including seminars, conferences, and events designed to empower young talent and promote professional utilization of e-gaming skills.