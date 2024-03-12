Ghana EXIM partners diplomatic missions to promote made-in-Ghana products internationally

A team from the High Commission of the Bahamas in Ghana, led by the High Commissioner, His Excellenc

Management of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has announced a strategic collaboration with some diplomatic missions to promote and create a market for Made-in-Ghana products internationally following a successful engagement with the High Commission of the Bahamas in Ghana and the High Commission of Ghana in Malta.

The strategic collaboration was made known when a team from the High Commission of the Bahamas in Ghana, led by the High Commissioner, His Excellency Andrew Wilson and Ghana’s High Commissioner to Malta, Her Excellency Barbara AkuorkorBenisa, participated in the “Freedom Tuesday Market” hosted by the Bank on Tuesday 5th March 2024 in Accra.



“Freedom Tuesday Market,” held at the forecourt of Africa Trade House, was a special edition of the Bank’s popular Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Fair to commemorate Ghana’s 67th independence anniversary celebration under the theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



Speaking to the media, His Excellency Andrew Wilson expressed his appreciation to the management of GEXIM for the strategic collaboration with the High Commission of Barbados in Ghana.



“This is very important to us because it will go a long way to deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as provide the opportunity for Ghana to increase its international trade by exporting into the Caribbean region. This is going to be a great win for both countries and we are committed to making it happen,” he added.



On her part, Her Excellency Barbara Akuorkor Benisa highlighted the tourist potential of Malta and underscored the need for the High Commission in Malta to leverage that.



She stated that “Malta receives about 3 million tourists annually and these are people coming to holiday and with the spending power. There will be a lot of gains for us if we promote and sell our products in such a market with the possibility of getting them into the wider European market.”

The Deputy Chief Executive Office of GEXIM, Rosemary Beryl Archer, affirmed the Bank’s commitment to facilitate the transformation of Ghana’s economy into an export-led one by supporting and developing trade between Ghana and other countries, and overseas investments by Ghanaian companies.



She added that “the Bank has over the years been working with all the relevant and key stakeholders to eliminate critical market failures in the Ghanaian economy, thereby making Ghana competitive in the global marketplace.



The partnership with the foreign missions is very important in achieving our goal to reposition the Ghanaian economy and we are happy to see it through. By the end of the third quarter, we should have some presence and Made-In-Ghana products in the two countries.”



The Bank, with the assistance of the High Commission of the Bahamas in Ghana, will create a hub for Made-In-Ghana products in the Bahamas to be extensively promoted within the Caribbean.



The Ghana High Commission in Malta will work with the Bank to create market access for Ghanaian products in Malta and across Europe.