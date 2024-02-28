Ghana Exim Bank to host “Freedom Market” on March 5, 2024

Ghana Export – Import Bank (GEXIM)

As the nation prepares for the 67th National Independence Day celebration next week in the Eastern Region under the theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride”, Management of the Ghana Export – Import Bank (GEXIM) has announced it will be hosting “Freedom Market” on Tuesday 5th March, 2024.

“Freedom Market”, a special edition of the Bank’s popular Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Fair dubbed Tuesday Market, to commemorate this year’s edition of Ghana’s independence celebration, is scheduled to take place at the forecourt of the Africa Trade House (next to British Council in Accra) from 8am to 8pm.



The fair will witness an exhibition of very unique, quality, affordable and authentic Made-In-Ghana products ranging from food and ingredients, beverages, skin and beauty care products, textiles, apparel, garments, leather footwear to slippers and many others.



Commenting on the “Freedom Market”, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Agyinsam, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Banking, Rosemary Beryl Archer, indicated that it is important to promote and showcase the very best of Ghanaian made products whilst we celebrate the anniversary of our nation’s independence from colonial rule.

“GEXIM has been championing the repositioning of the Ghanaian economy into an export-led one and it has become very necessary in the light of our quest to drive economic development to encourage Ghanaians to consume locally manufactured products and services. The fair provides a platform for the promotion of indigenous Ghanaian products to the general public. When we patronise Ghanaian made products, it will help to sustain Ghanaian businesses as well as create jobs for Ghanaians,” she emphasised.



The Fair does not only create awareness and promotes Ghanaian products but serves as an avenue for the businesses to generate revenue from sales of their products to the general public. Over the years, GEXIM has introduced innovative ways to create avenues for revenue generation for the Bank’s clients as well as other producers of Made-In-Ghana products.



All roads certainly lead to the Africa Trade House (next to British Council) on March 5, 2024 to be part of the “Freedom Market” to experience the very best of Made-In-Ghana products at unbeatable prices.