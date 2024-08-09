Sports

Ghana FA mourns passing of former CAF President Issah Hayatou

Issah Hayatou1 Late Issah Hayatou

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its condolences following the passing of Issah Hayatou, the former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who died at the age of 77.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live