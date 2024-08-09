Ghana FA mourns passing of former CAF President Issah Hayatou

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its condolences following the passing of Issah Hayatou, the former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who died at the age of 77.

Hayatou, recognized as the longest-serving president in the annals of African football, passed away on Thursday in Paris, just one day before his birthday.



In the wake of his death, numerous tributes have emerged, honouring Hayatou's significant contributions during his tenure as CAF president from 1988 until March 2017.



The Ghana FA has joined the collective mourning for the esteemed former leader of CAF.

“The Ghana Football Association mourns the loss of former CAF President Issa Hayatou, who led the organization from 1988 to 2017. His visionary leadership was instrumental in the progress of African football. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader football community. May President Hayatou rest in peace,” stated the GFA on Instagram.



Hayatou's influence in African football lasted nearly thirty years. He was succeeded by Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad in 2017, followed by Patrice Motsepe.



In addition to his contributions to CAF, Hayatou also served briefly as the interim President of FIFA from October 2015 to February 2016, during the suspension of Sepp Blatter. During this interim period, he oversaw the FIFA elections that resulted in the election of the current President, Gianni Infantino.