Ghana FA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on fifth anniversary of his passing

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has marked the fifth anniversary of the late Junior Manuel Agogo, a former striker for the Black Stars, with a poignant tribute.

In a heartfelt message disseminated on X (formerly Twitter), the GFA celebrated Agogo's enduring legacy, affirming that his memory will forever be cherished by Ghanaians.



“Honoring a legend! Today marks 5 years since we lost Junior Agogo. Thank you for all the unforgettable memories! Always in our hearts. Always a Black Star,” the GFA stated.



Agogo, who passed away on August 22, 2019, at the age of 40 in London, had been grappling with the effects of a stroke for several years. His death occurred shortly after he celebrated his milestone birthday.



Throughout his career, Agogo made a significant impact as a forward, beginning with Sheffield Wednesday in the Premier League. He netted over 100 goals during his career, with a particularly notable period at Bristol Rovers, where he scored 45 goals in 140 appearances from 2003 to 2006.

He also played a crucial role in Nottingham Forest’s promotion from League One during the 2007/2008 season, finishing as the team's leading scorer.



Agogo’s influence reached the international stage, where he became a prominent figure for Ghana's Black Stars. He scored 12 goals in 27 appearances for the national team, delivering memorable performances in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.



Following his retirement from football, Agogo suffered a stroke in December 2014, which led to a two-month hospitalization. He later shared his experiences with speech and confidence challenges in a 2017 BBC Four documentary titled "Speechless." Despite these obstacles, he was widely respected for his resilience and determination in overcoming adversity.