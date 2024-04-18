Ghana Futsal team returns home after disappointing AFCON campaign

Ghana Futsal team failed to advance to the next stage of the tournament

The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has come to an end for the Ghana Futsal national team.

After facing tough challenges in Morocco, the team has returned home. Competing in Group A against Morocco, Zambia, and Angola, Ghana struggled to make an impact on the field and suffered defeats in all three matches.



Their final game against Angola resulted in an 11-3 loss, concluding their AFCON campaign without securing a single point.



Throughout the tournament, the team, also known as the Black Stars, conceded 24 goals and managed to score eight in their three group matches.

Despite the disappointing results, the experience gained from participating in the tournament is expected to be invaluable for the development of Futsal in Ghana, especially considering the relatively young Futsal League in the country.



Now that they are back in Ghana, the team and coaching staff will reflect on their performance and use the lessons learned to prepare for future assignments.