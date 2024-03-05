Ghana Olympic Committee and French Embassy finalize preparations for 2024 Olympic Games

Officials of the Ghana Olympic Committee and the French Embassy in Ghana

Officials from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the French Embassy in Ghana have met to conclude arrangements for Ghana's participation in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to Graphic Online, the discussions, encompassing various crucial aspects, also explored plans for the Africa Games, pre-Games training in Strasbourg, French government support for sports development, and potential future collaborations.



Mr. Julien Lecas, Head of the Cultural and Cooperation Department at the French Embassy, expressed the embassy's steadfast commitment to supporting Team Ghana in their preparations for the Olympic Games, emphasizing the collaborative efforts for success at the Africa Games.



"As 2024 is dedicated to sports, the embassy will work closely with you to ensure Team Ghana receives the necessary support to excel at the Olympic Games," stated Mr. Lecas.



President Ben Nunoo Mensah of the Ghana Olympic Committee highlighted the significance of the Africa Games as a crucial platform for Ghanaian athletes to secure Olympic berths. He emphasized the presence of eight Olympic qualification events across various sports during the Africa Games.

Addressing plans for the Ghanaian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Mr. Isaac Duah, Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 at the GOC, assured that preparations are well underway in Strasbourg to provide suitable accommodations for Team Ghana.



The collaboration between the French Embassy in Ghana and the Ghana Olympic Committee has been extensive over recent months, with efforts focused on securing essential support for Team Ghana's participation in the Paris Olympic Games.



The French Embassy revealed that nine Ghanaian volunteers selected for work at the Olympic Games in France are currently undergoing French language training at Alliance Française. Similar opportunities will be extended to accredited media personnel covering the event.



The meeting was attended by President Ben Nunoo Mensah, Isaac Duah, and Benjamin Willie Graham from the GOC, along with officials from the French Embassy, including Julien Lecas, Marine Hayem, and Nathan Cadel.