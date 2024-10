Nebojsa Kapor

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Medeama Sporting Club's coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has been awarded the Coach of the Month for September due to his remarkable performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The Bosnian manager led his team to an unbeaten streak, securing victories in all three matches during the month.

This marks his inaugural Coach of the Month accolade since taking charge of the former Premier League champions.



