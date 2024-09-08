Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana, Senegal aim for redemption as AFCON qualifiers heat up

BlssScreenshot 2024 09 08 100006.png Senegal face Burundi, aiming to recover from a surprising draw

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: www.cafonline.com

The second round of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers kicks off with 24 matches across Africa as teams battle for a spot in Morocco.

Defending champions Senegal face Burundi, aiming to recover from a surprising draw against Burkina Faso.

Ghana, after a shocking loss to Angola, must win against Niger to revive their campaign.

Nigeria, fresh off a 3-0 win over Benin, faces Rwanda, while Cameroon looks to continue its strong start against Zimbabwe.

With only the top two teams from each group qualifying, every point is vital as the race to AFCON 2025 heats up.

Read full article

Source: www.cafonline.com