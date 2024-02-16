Ghana Signs Landmark Treaty Against Impunity for International Crimes in The Hague

Hague- group photo

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, representing the Government of Ghana, officially executed the Ljubljana-The Hague Convention on the Investigation and Prosecution of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, War Crimes, and Other International Crimes. The signing ceremony, held at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands, took place on February 14, 2024.

This global treaty, known as the Ljubljana-The Hague Convention, serves as a significant step in the fight against impunity, following the establishment of the International Criminal Court by the Rome Statutes in 1998. The convention signifies the world's commitment to eradicating genocide, crimes against humanity, and other international crimes.



Key attendees at the signing ceremony included the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Piotr Hofmanski, the Chief Prosecutor of the ICC, Mr. Karim A. Khan, and various justice and foreign ministers from the States Parties executing the treaty.



The Ljubljana-The Hague Convention establishes an international legal framework for cooperation among states in investigating and prosecuting crimes. Covering matters such as prisoner transfers, data use and protection, mutual legal assistance, extradition of nationals, and cross-border investigations, the convention fills a crucial gap in international law.

The signing ceremony marked the conclusion of over 12 years of work on the treaty by a Core Group, consisting of countries such as the Netherlands, Argentina, Slovenia, Mongolia, Senegal, and Belgium. The Convention, aiming to enhance cooperation and address the prosecution of international crimes domestically, was hailed by speakers as a major contribution to the global fight against impunity.



With ratification by three states needed for the Convention to come into force, 34 States Parties executed the Ljubljana-The Hague Convention on February 14, 2024.