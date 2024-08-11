Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei names 35-man squad for camping ahead of WAFU Zone B championship

The squad includes members of the team that won the U20 African Games and the Black Starlets

Head coach of Ghana's U20 national team, Desmond Offei, has called up 35 players to commence preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

The squad includes members of the team that won the U20 African Games and the Black Starlets.



The players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Coach Offei will continue to assess the squad through further training and friendly matches before finalizing the team for the WAFU Championship.



The team recently returned from a European tour, where they played against Belgian clubs as part of their preparations.



Read full article