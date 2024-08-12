Ghana U20 coach Desmond Offei names 35-man squad for camping ahead of WAFU Zone B championship

The head coach of the U20 national team, Desmond Offei, has summoned 35 players to commence training in preparation for the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship.

This roster features members of the victorious U20 African Games team, and the Black Starlets are scheduled to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Sunday, August 11, 2024, to initiate their preparations.



Additional training activities are planned for the following weeks, culminating in Coach Offei announcing the final squad for the WAFU Zone B Under-20 Championship.



These training sessions are anticipated to heighten competition for positions within the Black Satellites, ensuring that the selected players will be highly competitive and ready to represent the nation with pride once more.

Coach Offei has recently returned from a European tour with the team, during which the Black Satellites competed against clubs from Belgium as part of their preparatory matches.



Ghana aims to secure a return to the U20 Cup of Nations after clinching victory in the 2021 edition held in Mauritania.