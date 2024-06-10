Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia meets Black Stars players ahead of CAR clash

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to the Black Stars

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, paid a visit to the Black Stars before their important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central Africa Republic.

During his three-day tour in the Ashanti Region, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party took the chance to meet with the players and technical team of the national team.

Dr Bawumia commended the players for their victory over Mali and encouraged them to secure a win against the Central Africa Republic.



