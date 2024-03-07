Ghana and Canada forge stronger ties to boost extractive industry investments

Samuel A. Jinapor-The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

During the 25th annual African Mining Breakfast and 22nd Investing in African Mining Seminar in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Ghana's Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, emphasized the pivotal role of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business in strengthening bilateral and trade relations between Ghana and Canada, particularly in the extractive sector.

Jinapor highlighted the historic relationship between Ghana and Canada, underlining the need for enhanced collaboration, with a focus on investment in Ghana’s extractive sector as a key aspect of the renewed partnership.



He commended the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and the seminar as significant platforms for promoting investment in Ghana’s mining sector, emphasizing the importance of the extractive industry in generating substantial benefits for stakeholders.



Jinapor outlined Ghana’s welcoming investment climate, supported by appropriate policy, legislative, institutional, and fiscal frameworks. He underscored Ghana’s position as a beacon of democracy in Africa, making it an attractive destination for investors.

Addressing potential investors, Jinapor detailed Ghana’s tripartite mineral harnessing policy, which aims to diversify the mineral resource base, promote beneficiation and value addition, and enhance local content and participation. He emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a mutually beneficial environment for both investors and Ghanaians, who are the rightful owners of the country’s mineral resources.



Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Peter Marrone, Chairman and CEO of Allied Gold Corporation, urged African governments to seize the opportunities available in Africa, given its substantial population and potential for growth. He emphasized the need for mining to be a driving force for development, highlighting the benefits it can bring to the continent's youthful population.



Marrone encouraged investors to explore opportunities in Africa, emphasizing the continent's potential for direct investment into mining assets. He urged investors to recognize Africa as a significant player in the global economy and to seek out the benefits it offers.