Ghana beat New Zealand to end FIFA U-20 World Cup campaign on a high

PrincessdefeatedScreenshot 2024 09 09 085327.png The match against New Zealand ended in a 3-1 victory for Ghana

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanafa.org

The Black Princesses were eliminated from knockout stage calculations following a loss to Argentina.

Despite aiming to advance past the group stage for the first time, Ghana's defeats to Austria and Japan prevented them from realizing this goal.

The match against New Zealand ended in a 3-1 victory for Ghana, securing them third place in the group with 3 points, while New Zealand finished at the bottom after three consecutive defeats.

Source: www.ghanafa.org