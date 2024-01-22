Ghana beat Senegal to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Black Princesses celebrating their World Cup qualification

Source: GFA

Ghana staged an impressive comeback to beat Senegal 5-1 in the 2nd leg of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final round qualifier in Kumasi on Sunday.

The Black Princesses went into the game looking to record the double over their counterparts but it was Senegal that scored an early goal from a corner kick to go in front in the 4th minute.



Ghana drew level in the 18th minute through Maafia Nyame.



Tracey Twum who scored a brace in the 1st leg, saw her effort go wide in the 20th minute- much to the relief of the visitors but their hopes were dashed three minutes later when Helen Alormenu laid a pass to Beline Nyarko to smash home.



Beline made no mistake this time as she swiveled an absolute beauty into the top corner to put Ghana ahead. Ghana put bodies behind the ball to avoid another upset as they went into the break with a 2:1 advantage.



After recess, Yussif Basigi brought fresh legs into the game to dominate proceedings. Tracey Twum scored from the spot after Salamatu Abdulai was fouled in the box in the 67th minute.

Beline Nyarko came up with a ferocious strike from the edge of the box for Ghana’s fourth goal. Beline controlled the ball and lifted it into the top left corner in the 72nd minute to make it 4:1 for the Black Princesses.



Maafia Nyame and Helen Alormenu’s play on the flanks found Salamatu Abdulai who scored in the 78th minute to take the tally to 5.



The opponents made some changes in pursuit of a a respite but their effort came to naught as the whistle sounded for the end of the game.



The Black Princesses thus qualify on a 7:1 aggregate score after winning the 1st leg 2-0 in Senegal.



Ghana thus qualify for a record 7th consecutive FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup scheduled for Columbia later this year.