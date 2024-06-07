Ghana coach Otto Addo to adopt a 'different system' against CAR

Menu ›
Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has revealed that he may adopt a different approach when facing the Central African Republic compared to the system used against Mali.
After securing his first victory since his reappointment, Addo emphasized the importance of adapting to the specific demands of each game.
He expressed his intention to carefully assess the upcoming match and determine the most suitable strategy for his team.
