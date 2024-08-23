Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts to PAOK's emphatic win over Shamrock Rovers in Europa League

Ghanaian international Baba Rahman played a pivotal role in PAOK's commanding victory over Shamrock Rovers during the UEFA Europa League final qualification match. The Greek team achieved a resounding 4-0 triumph in the first leg, held at the Toumbas Arena on Thursday evening, rendering the upcoming return match largely inconsequential.

The former Chelsea left-back excelled for PAOK, contributing to the scoreline with a goal in this exciting encounter. Rahman completed the full match and delivered an impressive performance, bringing his team closer to securing a place in the Europa League group stage.



Following the match, he expressed optimism, stating, "We are getting there now." PAOK took the lead just before halftime, thanks to an own goal by Daniel Cleary in the 45+5 minute.

After the break, the Greek side continued to dominate, netting three more goals to seal their emphatic victory. Taison extended the lead just two minutes into the second half, and Shamrock Rovers faced further difficulties with the sending off of Joshua Honohan in the 52nd minute.



This red card significantly weakened the Irish side, leading to two additional goals conceded. Giannis Konstantelias added the third goal in the 67th minute, before Rahman capped off the win with a late strike. This goal marks Rahman’s second in three matches, as he continues to impress at the Greek club.