Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts to PAOK's emphatic win over Shamrock Rovers in Europa League

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Baba Rahman played a pivotal role in PAOK's commanding victory over Shamrock Rovers during the UEFA Europa League final qualification match. The Greek team achieved a resounding 4-0 triumph in the first leg, held at the Toumbas Arena on Thursday evening, rendering the upcoming return match largely inconsequential.

