Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu plays full throttle to help Monaco to thump Barcelona 3-0

Mohammed Salisu Monaco Debut Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mohammed Salisu, the Ghanaian international, played the entire 90 minutes for AS Monaco on Monday evening as the team secured a commanding 3-0 victory over FC Barcelona in an international friendly match.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live