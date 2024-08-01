Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu scores in AS Monaco’s preseason friendly win over Feyenoord

Mohammed Salisu43221 Mohammed Salisu

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu showcased an outstanding performance, contributing significantly to AS Monaco's victory over Feyenoord in a preseason friendly match.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live