Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu scores in AS Monaco’s preseason friendly win over Feyenoord

Ghanaian international Mohammed Salisu showcased an outstanding performance, contributing significantly to AS Monaco's victory over Feyenoord in a preseason friendly match.

The Black Stars defender played the full match as Monaco secured a 3-1 triumph at Stadion Feijenoord.



Salisu was instrumental in the scoring, netting one of the goals for his team during the contest.



Monaco took the lead with a goal from George Ilenikhena in the 25th minute, but the Dutch side equalized in the 39th minute through Luka Ivanusec.



The teams entered halftime with the score tied at one goal each in this exciting encounter on Wednesday evening.

Demonstrating exceptional skill, the French Ligue 1 team added two more goals, courtesy of Guillermo Maripan and Mohammed Salisu, to clinch the win.



Maripan extended the lead in the 51st minute, and Salisu solidified the victory with his goal in the 67th minute.



After missing a significant portion of the previous season due to injuries, Salisu is determined to make a substantial impact in the upcoming season.