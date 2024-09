Samuel Sarfo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo has officially joined Najran Sports Club, a team in the Saudi Second Division.

After his contract with AL Taraji ended, the former Liberty Professional centre-back signed a one-year agreement with the club.

Sarfo has been active in the Gulf Region for the past six years, playing for various teams, including Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.



