Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey linked with transfer away from Brighton

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey is attracting interest from various clubs as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion this month.

The 23-year-old right-back is now in the final year of his contract with Brighton and Hove Albion, having joined the team from Chelsea in 2020.



Lamptey’s time at Brighton has been marked by difficulties, primarily due to persistent injuries that have affected his ability to maintain fitness throughout the seasons.



Nevertheless, he has made a notable contribution on the field, participating in 102 matches for the Seagulls, netting two goals, and providing nine assists.

According to Sky Sports, multiple clubs, both in England and across Europe, particularly from France and Germany, are eager to acquire his talents.



This interest underscores Lamptey’s potential, despite his history of injuries.



It is worth mentioning that he was unable to participate in Brighton's opening match of the Premier League season against Everton due to injury, which raises further concerns regarding his fitness ahead of a possible transfer.