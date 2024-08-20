Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey linked with transfer away from Brighton

Tariq Lamptey 43567.jfif Tariq Lamptey

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey is attracting interest from various clubs as the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion this month.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live