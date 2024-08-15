Sports

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey to miss Brighton's Premier League opener against Everton

Tariq Lamptey 2023 Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Brighton & Hove Albion's manager, Fabian Hurzeler, has announced that Tariq Lamptey will not participate in their inaugural Premier League match against Everton. The Seagulls are set to face Sean Dyche's team at Goodison Park this Saturday.

