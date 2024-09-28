Ghana draw Togo, Niger and Benin in WAFU Zone B U20 Championship

Ghana's U-20 men's national team faces a challenging group in the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B U20 Championship.

The Black Satellites will compete in Group A against host nation Togo, as well as Niger and Benin, following the draw held in Cote D'Ivoire on Thursday.



Under the guidance of Coach Desmond Offei, the team will kick off the tournament with a match against Togo, followed by games against Niger and Benin.

The championship is scheduled to take place from October 17 to October 31, 2024. The Black Satellites aim to secure a spot in the Africa U20 Championship by finishing in the top two of this qualifying event.



Having previously won the tournament in 2009, Ghana has not qualified since their victory in Mauritania in 2021. In Group B, Nigeria will compete alongside Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast. The Black Satellites have been training for this championship since their triumph at the 2023 All African Games held in March.