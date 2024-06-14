Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo begins vacation in Malta after Mali and CAR wins in qualifiers

Antoine Semenyo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has embarked on a trip to Malta to kickstart his well-deserved vacation.

After a successful season with Bournemouth and the Black Stars, where he scored eight goals and provided two assists, Semenyo has earned some time off.



Before their vacation, he represented Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations and later rejoined the team for the World Cup qualifiers.

Now, Semenyo is taking the opportunity to relax and spend quality time with his brother and friends in Gozo, Malta.



