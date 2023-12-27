Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo reacts to Bournemouth’s win over Fulham

Semenyo

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has reacted to Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Fulham on Boxing Day in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old was again tremendous for The Cherries, rounding it up by winning the penalty that gave them the two-goal cushion.



After the game, he took to social media to express his excitement, writing, “Merry Christmas!!”



In 16 outings this season, Semenyo has three goals and one assist to show for the hard work he’s been putting in.



He has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and is set to make the final squad for next month’s tournament in Ivory Coast.

Bournemouth’s halftime lead was secured by Justin Kluivert’s low strike that eluded Bernd Leno.



The Cottagers’ predicament worsened as João Palhinha’s challenge on Semenyo in the box led to a penalty, expertly converted by Solanke to strengthen Bournemouth’s control.



Luis Sinisterra added a spectacular third goal, cutting in from the left and firing into the top corner, enhancing the overall brilliance of Bournemouth’s victory.