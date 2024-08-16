Ghana forward Inaki Williams gifts jersey to young Athletic Club fan after La Liga opener

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams presented his jersey to a young supporter of Athletic Club following his team's match against Getafe on Thursday evening.

The forward participated in his team's inaugural game of the 2024/25 Spanish La Liga season.



The match took place at Estadio San Mames, where Inaki Williams played the full 90 minutes, resulting in a 1-1 draw as both teams found the net.

Post-match, Inaki Williams shared a touching moment with a young fan, posing for a photograph with her and generously giving her his jersey.