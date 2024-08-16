Sports

Ghana forward Inaki Williams gifts jersey to young Athletic Club fan after La Liga opener

Inaki Williams 24 24 (1) Inaki Williams

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Inaki Williams presented his jersey to a young supporter of Athletic Club following his team's match against Getafe on Thursday evening.

