Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer provides assist in Hamburger SV’s thumping win over Meppen

Ghanaian international Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer maintained his excellent performance for Hamburger SV in Germany by providing an assist that contributed to the team's triumph in the opening round of the DFB Pokal.

Yeboah played the full match as his team achieved a commanding 7-1 victory against their opponents on Sunday at the Hänsch-Arena.



Hamburger SV entered halftime with a lead, having scored twice in the first half.



Immanuel Pherai initiated the scoring in the 17th minute, followed by Miro Muheim, who extended the lead for the visitors in the 31st minute.

The team continued their offensive display, netting five more goals through Davie Selke, Immanuel Pherai, Fabio Balde, Tim Möller, and Robert Glatzel, securing a decisive win.



With this significant victory over Meppen, Hamburger SV has progressed to the next round of the Cup competition.



Konigsdorffer has been in remarkable form this season, having scored three goals in just two Bundesliga 2 matches and providing one assist in the DFB Pokal.