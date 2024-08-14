Sports

Ghana goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott saves a penalty, helps Crawley to beat Swindon Town 4-2

Wallacot Fileg Joseph Wollacott

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott delivered an outstanding performance for Crawley Town in their 4-2 victory over Swindon Town in the first round of the EFL Cup. Wollacott, who started the match, played a crucial role by saving a penalty in the 66th minute when the score was 2-1.

Although Swindon equalized shortly after from the resulting corner, Crawley Town regained control with goals from Jack Roles and Rafiq Khaleel, securing their advance to the second round.

Wollacott's heroics were key to Crawley Town's triumph.

Source: Football Ghana