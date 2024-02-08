Ghana is on the path to economic recovery - Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserts that Ghana is on the path to economic recovery, overcoming challenges faced during the pandemic.

In his February 7, 2024 national address, outlining his vision for the country, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the testing times between 2019 and 2022 due to COVID-19.



However, he emphasized the success of the current administration in revitalizing the nation, surpassing the economic performance of the Mahama era.



Dr. Bawumia pointed out that despite the domestic and global crises experienced between 2020 and 2022, key economic indicators such as GDP growth, agricultural and industrial growth, trade balance, exchange rate depreciation, lending rates, gross international reserves, and job creation demonstrate improvement compared to the 2013-2016 period.

Highlighting Ghana's GDP growth, he noted a reduction during the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. Despite these challenges, the average GDP growth between 2017 and 2022 under the current government remains stronger than the 2013-2016 era preceding their tenure.



Dr. Bawumia underscored the nation's progress, showcasing achievements in economic indicators during their leadership.