Ghana is ready to host 2026 commonwealth games - Sports Minister

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has expressed Ghana's willingness to consider hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games following the withdrawal of original hosts, Victoria, Australia, and Malaysia due to cost concerns.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne, Minister Ussif highlighted Ghana's potential to host the prestigious multi-sport event, citing the successful hosting of the African Games as evidence of the country's capabilities.



He revealed that the President of the Commonwealth Games recently visited Ghana and expressed admiration for the country's facilities used during the African Games.



Moreover, Ussif disclosed that the Commonwealth Games authorities are actively seeking an African nation to host the event and indicated Ghana's suitability for the role.

He pointed out that Ghana possesses existing facilities to host the Commonwealth Games, and hosting the event would not incur significant costs compared to hosting the African Games.



Additionally, Ussif emphasized the financial support provided by the Commonwealth Games secretariat to the host nation, unlike the African Games where the host bears all expenses.



He underscored Ghana's advantageous position, given its infrastructure and the financial incentives offered by the Commonwealth Games secretariat.